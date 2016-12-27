Silver Cross partners with Teladoc for 24/7 care

NEW LENOX -- Silver Cross Hospital has partnered with Teladoc, a provider of telehealth services, to extend physician access to patients 24 hours, 7 days a week through the convenience of phone and video consults.

Beginning Jan. 1, Silver Cross patients and consumers in the community will be able to connect with a doctor at silvercross.org/teladoc for $49 per visit.

"Teladoc is an affordable option for quality medical care," said Ruth Colby, senior vice president of business sevelopment/CSO at Silver Cross Hospital. "It's an easy alternative to going to the ER or Urgent Care for nonemergency issues; when your doctor is unavailable or you don't have a regular physician; you are on vacation, a business trip or away from home; or just need a short-term prescription refill."

Teladoc's network of board certified physicians, including primary care physicians, family medicine physicians and pediatricians, can treat many common medical conditions such as cold and flu symptoms, allergies, acute sinusitis, bronchitis, urinary tract infections, skin problems, and more.

"There is no limit on the length of the consult or the number of times the service can be used, so patients can take the time they need to get the care they need," adds Colby. "They can even share the information from your consult with your primary care physician via secure electronic health record with your permission."

To get started, visit silvercross.org/Teladoc or call 1-800-Teladoc (835-2362). Once your account is set up, simply request a consult anytime, anywhere and a Teladoc physician will contact you within minutes. The cost per visit is a flat fee of $49. Payment can be made with a credit or debit card; insurance will not be billed.

"Our goal at Silver Cross is to make it easy for patients to get quality medical care anytime from anywhere," said Colby.

In 2015, Silver Cross was the first hospital in Illinois to offer online appointment scheduling through SCHedule Now for many outpatient services such as mammograms, MRI, CT, lab draws and X-rays. Patients even receive appointment reminders via text and email. Patients can also pay their bill, find a physician, and register for a wellness class, support group or health screening at www.silvercross.org.