updated: 12/27/2016 8:55 AM

NuMark raises $3,000 for veteran's wreaths project

JOLIET -- NuMark Credit Union has raised $3,000 and sponsored 300 wreaths at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood as part of the "Wreaths Across America" project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring our nation's heroes for their ultimate sacrifice.

The money was collected through staff donations, American flag sales, member donations, and a contribution matched by NuMark.

In total, more than 15,000 wreaths were placed at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. NuMark Credit Union's board member Wally Chlipala participated in the wreath laying ceremony on Dec. 17

"The Weather was cold with freezing drizzle but the large group of volunteers had one mission to accomplish: The placing of the record number of wreaths at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery," said Chilpala.

Many organizations were in attendance including scouts, high school students, veteran clubs, public departments and members of the community.

"Many adults accompanied by a child could be heard speaking about the veteran's rank and branch service while placing their wreath, what a great teaching moment," said Chilpala.

For over 20 years wreaths have honored veterans in each branch of the military and sent to all participating State and National cemeteries, 24 offshore cemeteries, many local town cemeteries and monuments from the snow banks of Alaska to the sands of Iraq. Each year, over 300 locations nationwide hold wreath laying ceremonies. Over 100,000 wreaths have been donated and more than 65,000 volunteers have participated in the project.

"Thank you to all the NuMark members who contributed to the Wreaths Across America program," said Chlipala. To learn more about the Wreaths Across America Project, visit them online at wreathsacrossamerica.org.

