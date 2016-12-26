Breaking News Bar
 
Titans QB Mariota will have leg surgery on Wednesday

  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field on a cart after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla.

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field on a cart after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will have surgery Wednesday for his broken right leg, and coach Mike Mularkey says the recovery process will take four to five months.

Mularkey said Monday that Mariota will have a plate inserted over the break by Dr. Bob Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Titans coach didn't share any other details, but Mularkey has had Anderson repair his feet and says there's no other doctor he trusts for this surgery.

Mariota was hurt Saturday when sacked during a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville. Trainers placed an air cast on his leg before he was carted off the field. This is the second straight season Mariota has missed the season finale because of an injury.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

