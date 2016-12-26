Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/26/2016 3:16 PM

Gase: Playoff-bound Dolphins won't rest starters this week

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Miami Dolphins celebrate after kicker Andrew Franks (3) made the winning goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

    Miami Dolphins celebrate after kicker Andrew Franks (3) made the winning goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31) and safety Walt Aikens (35) celebrate a defensive play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

    Miami Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas (31) and safety Walt Aikens (35) celebrate a defensive play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, left, shakes hands with Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, right, after an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Dolphins won 34-31.

    Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, left, shakes hands with Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, right, after an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Dolphins won 34-31.
    Associated Press

 
By STEVEN WINE
Associated Press
 
 

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he won't rest his starters in Sunday's regular-season finale against New England, even though his team has already clinched a playoff berth.

The Dolphins are locked into a road game as a wild card team, while the Patriots are battling for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Miami (10-5) will play at Pittsburgh or Houston in the opening round of the playoffs.

Against New England, Miami will likely go again with backup quarterback Matt Moore. No. 1 QB Ryan Tannehill is not expected to play against the Patriots while recovering from a strained left knee.

Jay Ajayi was "a little banged-up" but is expected to be fine after rushing for 206 yards in Saturday's overtime victory at Buffalo , Gase said Monday.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account