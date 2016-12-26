Zimmer says he doesn't believe Vikings CBs made own plan

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says he doesn't believe his defensive backs made their own plan for covering Green Bay wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Xavier Rhodes repeatedly called the conflict a "miscommunication." Terence Newman said it was a non-issue.

Post-game commentary on Saturday by Rhodes suggested players defied Zimmer's orders to put the Pro Bowl cornerback on Nelson, rather than keep Rhodes and Newman in their places regardless of the formation shown by the Packers.

The stunning admission after the 38-25 loss by the Vikings served as a snapshot of Minnesota's spoiled season and became a national headline. Two days later, the Vikings tried to thoroughly dismantle any controversy or tension.

