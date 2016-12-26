Rozner: Minnesota bringing unwanted spotlight to Holiday Bowl

University of Minnesota wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky, flanked by quarterback Mitch Leidner, left, and tight end Duke Anyanwu stands in front of other team members as he announced a boycott of the Holiday Bowl in light of fellow teammates being suspended. The boycott ended 2 days later, when the school's 80-page Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action report was made public. Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP

The Holiday Bowl kicks off Tuesday night in San Diego, in a rather nondescript matchup between Washington State and Minnesota.

Who cares, right? Like, who knew the University of Minnesota even had a football team?

But this particular team has been in the news of late for all the worst reasons, an embarrassment from which many of these players and coaches will be known for a long time.

If you somehow missed the story, it went international a couple weeks ago when the football team launched a boycott of the Holiday Bowl in support of teammates suspended for allegations of participation in the sexual assault of a fellow student.

It's no small task locating the most disturbing aspect of this story, beyond the obvious, the all-too-common alleged sexual assault on a college campus, where athletes and young men in general believe that women are their personal playground, just part of the campus experience.

Maybe most stunning was receiver Drew Wolitarsky, who in a statement to the Minnesota media, said, "The boycott will remain effective until due process is followed and suspensions for all 10 players involved are lifted."

Perhaps they thought it was their version of social justice, though had that been the case, in irony so twisted as to be surreal, they would have been on the side of the victim.

Maybe most shocking was the response of coach Tracy Claeys, who -- in an apparent effort to keep the players on his side -- tweeted, "Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!"

A better world. Sure.

"What that says to any victim of sexual assault is don't come forward," says University of Maryland law professor Leigh Goodmark. "If you do, this very powerful organization within the university will come out against you publicly."

Goodmark teaches at the University of Maryland, directs the Gender Violence Clinic and is the 2013 author of "A Troubled Marriage: Domestic Violence and the Legal System."

"Whether the coach intended it or not, it's a slap in the face to the woman who came forward," Goodmark says. "A campus supporting a football team can bring the worst of horrors against you if you become publicly known, something we've seen over and over again at places like Baylor and so many others."

The players were suspended on Dec. 13, the boycott declared Dec. 15 and called off Dec. 17.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the team returned to bowl prep because of the publication by a local TV station of the school's 80-page Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action report.

KSTP-TV in the Twin Cities obtained and published the findings of the university's Title IX investigation, which describes a frightening scene, recorded at times on a cellphone.

The details are horrific, and you can find them if so interested, but the EOAA investigation found that four players violated the school's sexual assault policy, eight violated sexual harassment policy and 10 violated the student conduct code by lying to investigators.

After the release of the report and the end of the boycott, Wolitarsky said in a statement to Minnesota reporters, "I learned a lot from these past couple days. Let me first state so there is no misperception: Sexual harassment and violence against women have no place on this campus, on our team, in our society and at no time is it ever condoned."

That would have been a good policy to consider from the start.

Several players backpedaled after the report surfaced, though some did not and continued to talk about how their suspended teammates were mistreated.

"They are confusing the criminal standard with the civil standard," says Goodmark. "This is not a criminal proceeding. Title IX is civil. They have a right to be heard, but the standard is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt. It's a preponderance of the evidence.

"The university responsibility under Title IX is to ensure equal educational opportunity without respect to gender, and part of that means a safe atmosphere on campus where someone is not in danger because that person is a woman.

"That is done, in part, through university disciplinary hearings and restraining orders. I don't think the players understand the difference between criminal and civil and are using due process to cover two different ideas."

Always lost in this discussion is what occurred and why. Intoxicated women are blamed for being assaulted and young men who participate don't seem to know they've done something wrong.

"What are we teaching our sons?" Goodmark asks. "They line up to sexually assault a young woman who is too drunk to give consent. How did they ever come to think this is a good way to live their lives?

"As a society, we spend a lot of time talking to girls about this, but in order to change the culture of sexual assault we have to talk to those who are committing the sexual assaults, and by an overwhelming percentage that's men.

"What do we teach boys about being men? That's the question that should be asked, but the conversation is about how this is unfair to these poor football players. Shouldn't it be about this woman who got raped?"

Tuesday night it will be about a football game. Find a rooting interest at your own risk.

