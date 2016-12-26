Believe Project: $100 to support a mom in difficult times

The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to people who want to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Dawn Curran of Bartlett.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I met Traci several years ago when her daughter and my son were in class together. Traci is an extremely hardworking single mother of three amazing children but, financially, she has fallen on very difficult times.

"Her eldest son is not only autistic, but also has chronic health concerns with his heart and lungs. He recently endured open heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic.

"Traci does her best to endure all of the ups and downs that come her way (more "downs" lately than "ups") with a good attitude and an endless supply of hope and optimism, but I know she is struggling to keep a smile on her face. She worries about finances, her son's health, and the effect of these struggles on her other two children.

"Please send her $100 for her to use on Christmas presents for the kids. I know she would appreciate it."

