Dist. 214 asks Mt. Prospect to hold off on new TIF district

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 is objecting to Mount Prospect's proposed Prospect and Main TIF district, arguing that some of the area in question could be under tax increment financing for 55 years in total if approved.

"Tens of millions of dollars have been spent revitalizing TIF No. 1, and after 31 years, you say it's not done yet," District 214 board member Dan Petro said during a public hearing at the Mount Prospect village board meeting.

Mount Prospect wants to retire its downtown TIF district and create a fresh 23-year one that will include some of the same land.

In a TIF district, as property is redeveloped and increases in value, the additional tax revenue it generates is reinvested in the property instead of being distributed to the local schools, library, park district and other taxing bodies.

The village's hired consulting firm, SB Friedman, said the area meets the criteria for a TIF district because 109 of the 128 buildings in it -- or well over half -- are at least 35 years old.

The firm says another factor supporting a TIF district is the lack of growth of equalized assessed value. Property values in the downtown have lagged behind the Consumer Price Index in growth for the past five years.

An eight-member Joint Review Board representing the affected taxing bodies recently voted 5-3 to approve the TIF district, with District 214 voting "no."

Petro said the school district hired veteran urban planner Allen L. Kracower, who conversely believes the area does not qualify for a TIF district.

He said Kracower reviewed SB Friedman's study and inspected the area. Petro said Kracower is requesting additional information from the village and SB Friedman, including details on building deterioration, photographs of building defects and a list of building code violations.

Petro said since the original downtown TIF district was created in 1985, there have been three amendments and a 12-year extension in 2006. The new TIF district, which would incorporate some of the initial properties, would run until 2040.

"That would make for 55 years of tax increment financing on the same parcels within the village," Petro said. "This is a significant and extraordinary request of the taxpayers of Mount Prospect and the impacted taxing bodies."

Petro asked that the village not act until Kracower's review is completed, and that it not act unilaterally. The board is scheduled to consider the TIF district ordinance Jan. 10.

Mayor Arlene Juracek disputed the notion that the new TIF district would be essentially the same as the old one

"While there is some overlap, there is quite a bit of difference in the two TIFs," she said.

She also disputed that the board would be acting unilaterally, pointing to the input from the Joint Review Board.

However, "we have an excellent relationship with 214," she said. "Our intent is to work well with you."

Mount Prospect has more information on the proposed downtown TIF district on its website, mountprospect.org, under the latest news heading.