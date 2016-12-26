Man and young son hurt in ATV crash in North Barrington

A North Barrington man and his 7-year-old son were injured Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle crash near their home, authorities said.

The accident happened about 4:15 p.m. on the 100 block of North Ravine Lane. The 43-year-old man was driving the vehicle and his son was a passenger, Lake County Sheriff's police said.

The man swerved to avoid hitting a dog, causing the vehicle to roll over, police said.

Neither the man nor his son was wearing a helmet.

The man was critically injured and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The boy was treated on the scene by paramedics.

Sheriff's police are investigating.