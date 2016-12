Dead body found on frozen Lake Villa lake

Police in Lake Villa are investigating the death of a man whose body was found this morning on the ice surface of Deep Lake.

The unidentified man was discovered at 10:53 a.m. about 800 feet from shore by Lake Village police and firefighters responding to reports of a body on the lake.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, Lake Villa police said. The Lake County coroner's office has responded and an investigation is underway.