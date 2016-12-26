Nerheim: Overturn conviction in 1991 Lake County rape case

Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim is dropping charges against a man convicted of a 1991 rape near Gurnee, citing evidence discovered during a re-examination of the case.

Nerheim next week will ask a judge to overturn the conviction and 26-year prison sentence of former Prospect Heights resident William Carini.

It's the latest example of Nerheim seeking to undo a conviction from the case files of his predecessor, Michael J. Waller.

But Carini, 54, won't go free if a judge takes action.

Carini also is serving a life sentence at the Pontiac Correctional Center for two murders in Cook County authorities say were committed years before the rape, murders Nerheim is sure Carini committed.

Still, Nerheim believes the aggravated criminal sexual assault conviction should be reversed because DNA tests and other evidence raise doubts about Carini's guilt -- so much so that Carini probably is entitled to a new trial.

"What's right is right," Nerheim said.

Nerheim isn't interested trying Carini again. He plans to refer the case back to Illinois State Police, which investigated the crime in 1991.

"If there is another person who did this, then that person has escaped justice," Nerheim said.

The rape occurred on the shoulder of the Tri-State Tollway in June 1991, after the victim stopped to rest while driving to Indiana from Wisconsin. When she woke up, a man with a knife was in her car and attacked her, Nerheim said.

The victim later identified Carini as her attacker and he was convicted, even though no physical evidence tied him to the crime and he gave no statement, Nerheim said.

Nerheim investigated the case after Carini's mother approached him in 2013 about a box of evidence that had been mailed to her from a crime lab in Baltimore. DNA evidence contained in that box doesn't match Carini, Nerheim said.

"If there's not sufficient evidence to convict him in this case, then he shouldn't have that conviction," he said.

Nerheim said he doesn't know if Carini raped the woman. The victim doesn't want a new trial, he said.

Freedom will remain elusive for Carini, however.

In 2002, he was convicted and sentenced to life for the 1983 killings of his uncle, John Kuba of Glenview, and a longtime acquaintance, 19-year-old Joanne Seaquist of Vernon Hills.

Prosecutors say Carini shot Kuba in the Glenview home they shared and strangled Seaquist about a week later. Months after they were reported missing, their bodies were found in the trunk of Kuba's car in a storage locker Carini rented near Glenview.

Carini initially was convicted in 1985 of concealing the homicides and served three years in prison. Always the primary suspect, he was not charged with the murders until 1999 after a new witness came forward.

That witness, a female acquaintance who said she was afraid of Carini, wrote a letter to the Lake County state's attorney's office shortly after Carini was convicted of the tollway assault in 1992.

After taking office in 2012, Nerheim established a case review panel and a conviction integrity unit to investigate possible wrongful convictions.

Six high-profile wrongful convictions have been discovered from the Waller era, including a few that came to light before Nerheim was elected.

Most prominently, Juan Rivera was freed from prison after spending 20 years incarcerated for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Holly Staker in 1992.

In another notorious case, Jerry Hobbs was released after spending five years in the Lake County jail awaiting trial on charges that he murdered his 8-year-old daughter, Laura, and her 9-year-old friend, Krystal Tobias, in 2005.

Hobbs was freed after DNA evidence pointed officials to another man.