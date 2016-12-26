Breaking News Bar
 
Bridge between Glen Ellyn, Lombard reopens

  • Heavy vehicles now can cross the rebuilt Hill Avenue bridge on the border of Glen Ellyn and Lombard.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • The Hill Avenue bridge runs along the East Branch of the DuPage River, just south of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Weight restrictions were imposed on the old Hill Avenue bridge west of I-355.

    Daily Herald file photo

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 

The Hill Avenue bridge on the border of Glen Ellyn and Lombard has reopened after a $1.6 million, six-month reconstruction.

The condition of the old bridge had deteriorated so much that weight limits blocked school buses from traveling over the structure for years.

Such heavy vehicles now can cross the new bridge over the DuPage River's east branch, just south of the Union Pacific railroad tracks and west of I-355.

A federal grant covered 80 percent of the engineering and construction costs. The villages of Glen Ellyn and Lombard split the remaining 20 percent. Glen Ellyn also helped pay for the installation of a sidewalk on the south side of the bridge.

The towns signed an agreement more than six years ago to divvy up the costs of the municipal share of the project. Two phases of designing began in 2011 and wrapped up last year. Glendale Heights-based Dunnet Bay Construction was hired for the work and submitted the lowest bid of about $1.55 million -- below an earlier estimate of $2 million.

The stretch of Hill Avenue was shut down to traffic from July until earlier this month while crews rebuilt the two-lane bridge. A detour directed drivers to Crescent Boulevard, another east-west route between Glen Ellyn and Lombard.

Roughly 2,550 vehicles travel over the bridge daily, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

An IDOT inspection in March 2015 listed two sections of the former bridge -- its deck and superstructure -- in critical condition.

