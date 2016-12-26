What may have led to coyote attack on dog in Lisle

Jack was an escape artist, the kind of dog who took any chance he saw to run out the door and cruise the neighborhood. And he did so Sunday evening, taking advantage of people coming in and out of a Lisle home for a Christmas celebration.

But the 10-year-old shiba inu, a runt who weighed 9 pounds, paid a dear price. When he stopped to investigate some people food left out in a nearby wooded area, a coyote attacked him.

"We always worried about that, because he's small," said Lisa Drager, whose adult daughter owned Jack and was visiting that night with her husband and children. Jack was a frequent visitor and familiar with the woods, Drager said. "He was very comfortable here," Drager said.

The family searched for Jack. Her son-in-law saw the attack and scared off the coyote, but it was too late. Jack died of his injuries.

Drager said she frequently sees coyotes from her yard in the Beau Bien subdivision, south of I-88 near Old Tavern Road.

"They are a problem over here," she said.

Drager also suspects kindhearted neighbors may have left the food out deliberately, to feed feral cats that frequent the woods. They don't realize that coyotes and dogs will also be attracted to the food, she said.

She pleaded on Nextdoor.com, a social media site, for people to stop doing that.

"So this generous acts of kindness you think you're doing are nothing but bait for the coyotes," she wrote.

The Humane Society of the United States says coyotes are attracted to pet food or garbage, and if they find some in one yard, they learn to then search other yards.

It recommends people not feed their pets outside; use enclosed compost bins, and never compost meat or fish scraps; remove fruit that has fallen from trees; and use garbage cans with tightfitting lids.

Other tips can be found at humanesociety.org.

The site also offers advice for people who want to help stray or feral cats, including information on trap-spay-neuter programs to reduce the population.