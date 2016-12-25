Breaking News Bar
 
Israel to do 'all it takes' to emerge unharmed by UN vote

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JERUSALEM -- Israel's prime minister says he will do "all it takes" to ensure Israel is unscathed by an anti-settlement resolution passed at the United Nations last week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already ordered several retaliatory steps against countries that supported the resolution. He told his Cabinet on Sunday that Israel was looking into a "plan of action" against the U.N.

Since the vote passed, Israel has recalled its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal for consultations and canceled a planned January visit to Israel by Senegal's foreign minister. A visit by Ukraine's prime minister has also been canceled, reportedly in light of the U.N. vote.

The resolution, which condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, passed after the U.S. declined to use its veto.

