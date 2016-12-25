Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 12/25/2016 8:39 AM

Indiana bill seeks to eliminate requirement for gun permits

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gun rights advocates view the upcoming legislative session as their best chance yet to get rid of an Indiana law requiring a license to carry handguns.

The controversial legislation didn't advance during the 2016 session, but supporters believe this time could be different after sweeping Republican wins on Election Day and the appointment of Republican state Rep. Ben Smaltz to the House Public Policy Committee, which acts as a gatekeeper on such bills.

Smaltz has been a staunch advocate of gun rights.

Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas plans to file the bill when lawmakers convene in January.

He and other advocates of the bill, including the National Rifle Association, see licensing requirements and fees as unnecessary impediments to the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account