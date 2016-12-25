Images: Icons of Port Barrington

The Village of Port Barrington is a small town of approximately 1,200 people located along the Fox River in McHenry and Lake counties that was established in 1927 and incorporated in 1969.

The village changed its name from Fox Valley Gardens in 2003. The original section of the village has kept the former name as its title, according to the village's website.

In addition to residential subdivisions, the village has a village hall and a public works department, Police protection is provided by the sheriff's departments of McHenry and Lake Counties.

There are several parks, recreation areas and marinas within the village's boundaries, including the Fox River Preserve of the Lake County Forest Preserve.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comA footbridge spans a marina on the south end of Port Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comView of a snow-covered footbridge spanning a marina in Port Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comOverhead view of an ice-covered marina in Port Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comView of the marina looking toward the Fox River in Port Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comA Jet Ski is mounted on a pole at Port Barrington Motor Sports.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comView of Port Barrington Motor Sports, located on the south end of the village.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comView from the deck of the Broken Oar Marina-Bar and Grill, overlooking the Fox River in Port Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comView of the River Walk subdivision in Port Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comTiki Bar sign outside the No Wake Bar and Grill in Port Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comBridge crossing the Fox River, entering Port Barrington from the west.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comBroken Oar Marina-Bar and Grill in Port Barrington.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comPort Barrington sign welcomes visitors entering the village from the west.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comA canoe is stored for the winter at the marina located on the south end of the Village of Port Barrington.

"Welcome to Port Barrington" population 1,200 sign.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comExterior view of the Port Barrington village hall.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comView of the village seal on a Port Barrington Public Works truck.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comExterior view of Rogers Automotive Inc. in Port Barrington.