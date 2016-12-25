Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/25/2016 7:00 AM

Merry Christmas from Tom Lynch and the Daily Herald

  What would be the front page of the Christmas Day Daily Herald without a painting from watercolorist Tom Lynch? Since 1992, a Lynch painting has been our Christmas card to our readers, always a scene that evokes memories of holidays and winters past. One of the nation's premier watercolorists, Lynch teaches out of his Naperville studio, has written seven books and appeared on PBS. For more on Tom, visit www.tomlynch.com.

Daily Herald report

