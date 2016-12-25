$100 to buy basics for low-income students

Breaking News Bar
 
Daily Herald report

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Todd Weingardt of Northbrook.

Here is an excerpt of his story:

"My wife works as a special education teacher in a low-income area. Often the children go without the basic necessities.

"I would like to give the $100 to my wife so she could purchase items for her students like toothpaste, warm socks, gloves, hats and school supplies."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

