Grammar Moses: Who put the 'X' in 'Xmas'?

Happy holidays! Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Happy Kwanzaa!

I think I've covered the waterfront, even though Kwanzaa doesn't start until Monday.

But what if I were to write "Merry Xmas"?

Many people are offended by the practice and consider it a modern-day de-Christing of Christmas.

That might be true for some, but there is precedent for the practice that goes waaaaaaay back.

That "X" is actually a Greek chi, which represents the first letter of Christos in Greek. I'd show you the rest of the word, but my computer doesn't have Greek fonts.

So it originated neither as a watering down of Christ's role in Christmas nor as a crude representation of the cross, as some people have suggested to me.

"Xmas" is not a new thing. It's nearly as old as Christianity.

So try not to be offended when someone wishes you "Merry Xmas." Sure, it probably is a lazy abbreviation to that person, especially if that person has a long Christmas card list, but at least someone is wishing you a pleasant day.

In other Christmas news

Tom Connelly of Schaumburg pointed out a bit of redundancy in a brief item in our Neighbor section about the operation of the Woodfield trolley's expanded service for the holidays.

It read: "The trolley reverts back to its regular weekend service schedule after New Year's Day."

"Reverts back," Tom notes, is redundant. The "back" is part of the definition of "revert."

Small world

Last Sunday I mentioned that a college buddy of mine who read more words than he spoke -- did I mention that he spoke a lot? -- saw the word "awry" in written form and asked me what "Aw-ree" means.

"I chuckled at reading your friend's pronunciation of awry," wrote Marty Robinson of Prospect Heights. "An avid reader, but not then a conversationalist, I also figured it was AW-ree. When playing soldiers, the same disposition led me to shout 'Keese fire men!'"

(It took me a moment of head-scratching, too, but I added a comma and realized the word he didn't know how to pronounce was "cease.")

"Perhaps you remember in the film 'How Green Was My Valley,' that young Huw Morgan, ridiculed by his teacher for having pronounced 'misled' as 'mizzled,' responded, 'I can't be blamed for having read more words than I've ever heard spoken.'"

Nancy Marzec of Fox River Grove commented online that for years she, too, pronounced "misled" as "mizzled."

"It wasn't until I hear someone say, 'I'm sorry I misled you,' or, as some would say, 'mizzled you,' that I realized what a mistake I was making."

Write carefully!

