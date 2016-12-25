Constable: Back from the brink with 3 tales of giving

The givers sport the biggest smiles.

"It is a good feeling to be able to help someone," says Lorraine Oren after hugging Drue Syria, a 72-year-old Antioch woman who, in the dog days of summer, was living with her dogs in her car after a police SWAT team's successful effort to flush out her tenant damaged her townhouse.

Having helped others in the past, Syria and two others -- Rosie Rodriguez of Palatine and Don Grossnickle of Arlington Heights -- now are on the receiving end of community support that helped them climb back after disaster struck.

"I'm so grateful," Rodriguez, a waitress at the Jelly Cafe in Mount Prospect, says over and over to her employers, co-workers, customers and strangers who gave her money and help so she could be with her 11-year-old son, Dary, after he was stricken in September with a potentially fatal bleeding blood vessel in his brain.

"Once you see miracles, the bug really stays with you," Grossnickle said in August, when he faced uphill battles with a potentially fatal heart ailment and his desire to enlist others to help combat malaria in Uganda.

'My house is ruined'

Oren chaired the effort to get Syria an Illinois State Chapter Home Fund grant from P.E.O. International, a charity created to help women continue their educations and recover from setbacks.

"How wonderful," says Syria, who says the $2,500 check and another $1,800 grant obtained by the P.E.O. Chapter OI in Antioch will go to pay her mortgage and bills and replace clothes and other personal items damaged during a five-hour police standoff in July that ended in the arrest of a man who had been renting a room from Syria. No one was injured, but noxious gas canisters fired by the heavily armed police SWAT team broke Syria's windows and damaged her walls, ceilings, furniture, clothes and personal items.

"My house is ruined," Syria said at the time, noting that neither the police nor the village were fixing the damage or finding her a place to stay. "Can't somebody help me?"

Several P.E.O. (the letters stand for Philanthropic Educational Organization) members read about Syria's plight in the Daily Herald in August and went to work, says Jeannine Leonhart, president of the Antioch chapter, which boasts 28 members and has become an influential fundraising organization in its six years of existence.

"We help people who have met up with some life-altering circumstance and need a little boost," Leonhart says. The group has hosted fundraisers for local people and recently raised $900 by raffling off a quilt for a Wisconsin woman who lived just beyond the charity's boundaries. But Syria's case is the first time the local chapter has obtained a state grant "to lend a sisterly hand," Leonhart says.

"I didn't expect this," says Syria, who left her job at a Sears store about two years ago because of health problems.

In addition to the P.E.O. help, Syria says her adult children took her in, her mortgage company let her refinance to cut costs and her insurance company recently found a way to help her cover some repairs and replacements.

As someone who has been charitable to others most of her life, Syria says accepting the help should allow her to start the new year back in her fully restored home, with her Yorkie named Violet; her Pomeranian, Precious Rose; Tulip, her Chihuahua; and a new 65-year-old female tenant.

Help on a long road

The trauma was even greater, and the recovery a little longer, for Rodriguez and her son. On Sept. 9, Dary complained of a headache to his school nurse at Stuart R. Paddock School in Palatine, where he is a sixth-grader.

That afternoon, a helicopter rushed the unconscious boy to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where a team of surgeons performed lifesaving procedures before removing an arteriovenous malformation, a tangle of abnormal blood vessels, in the boy's brain.

Jelly Cafe owners Billy and Kaitlin Kretsch and Rodriguez's co-workers went to work.

The mom and son, who often help suburban homeless people and took a train into Chicago last winter to give needy people sandwiches and homemade Mexican hot chocolate, solicited donations from regular diners and strangers alike.

"The outpouring was amazing," says Kaitlin Kretsch, who set up an online fund to help the single mom handle rent and other expenses while her life was consumed with her son's perilous health and lengthy recovery.

"I had so many phone calls from strangers wanting to help," Billy Kretsch remembers.

"It said a lot about Rosie, the restaurant and people," Kaitlin Kretsch says.

Touched by the kindness, Rodriguez returned to the Jelly Cafe in November and works two or three days a week, while Dary is getting therapy at home with the hope he can return to school in the spring.

An Aladdin's lamp

The changes for Grossnickle are nothing short of miraculous, says the 68-year-old deacon for Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Arlington Heights.

Diagnosed with acute idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy (Stage 4 terminal congestive heart failure), the man known as "Deacon Don" launched a "Cows Against Malaria" effort in August with an idea of using profits from dairy sales to fund a small malaria clinic he visited in the town of Jinja, Uganda. Four months later, even Grossnickle is stunned by the turn of events.

"We've got a healthy heart and cows and lots more. So many things," Grossnickle says, explaining how people quickly sent in donations. "That led to buying a herd of 15 cows. Now, I've got two other villages that need a herd of cows."

During the time Grossnickle's charity was making progress (see details at gladitood.com), his heart experienced a "miracle reversal and remodeling," and a scheduled heart surgery was no longer needed, he says.

"I've been rejuvenated," says Grossnickle, a man of faith who thought he was dying but now says he looks forward to seeing new ways that God will work through a vast variety of people.

"Be the kind of person who dreams big and then miracles will happen. I found an Aladdin's lamp, and it's the goodness of people. What can we do together?"