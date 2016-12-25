Breaking News Bar
 
Woman hospitalized after Hawthorn Woods crash

A woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville shortly after her car veered off the road around 1 p.m. Sunday in Hawthorn Woods.

According to the Countryside Fire Protection District, the driver suffered a medical emergency, causing her to veer off the roadway into a grassy area near Schwerman Road and Briar Creek Drive. She was alone in the car, they added.

The condition of the woman is unknown Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

Lake Zurich firefighters assisted on the call.

