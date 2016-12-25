Images: Christmas Day around the world

Charles Payette on the French horn, left, John Harshy playing tuba, and Mark Ponzo on trumpet perform with St. Mary's Brass Quintet during Christmas mass Sunday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church near Mundelein. The Catholic church was overflowing for the morning mass.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Sailor Juan McKenzie of Brooklyn, N.Y. shakes hands with Christian Liberty Academy Rev. Calvin Lindstrom as more than 150 volunteers welcomed 30 sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station for a Christmas celebration at the church in Arlington Heights. The holiday event hosted by NorthWest Bible Church included Christmas dinner, free phone calls, video games and television, and lots of holiday treats.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
More than 150 volunteers line Ridge Avenue with flags as they welcomed 30 sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station for a Christmas celebration at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights. The holiday event hosted by NorthWest Bible Church included Christmas dinner, free phone calls, video games and television, and lots of holiday treats.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station sing "Anchors Aweigh" during a Christmas celebration at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights. More than 150 volunteers welcomed more than 30 sailors at the holiday event hosted by Northwest Bible Church that included Christmas dinner, free phone calls, video games and television, and lots of holiday treats.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Pierre Alberti, dressed as Santa Claus, visits patients at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, in Ottawa on Christmas Day.
Associated Press
A large crowd watch a light show projected onto the Cathedral-Basilical during the Christmas celebration at Cathedral square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Over 80 percent of Lithuanians are Christians who celebrate the festival of Christmas on Dec. 25.
Associated Press
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ' to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Associated Press
Catholic faithfuls sing during a mass to celebrate Christmas at Philippe Amore Catholic Church in Goa, Mali. Just four years ago strict Islamic law was in force in this town, but Christians have returned to rebuild their congregation that fled the jihadist occupation.
Associated Press
In this photo released on the official Facebook page of the Syrian presidency, Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and his wife Asma, center, shake hands with a Christian orphan during their visit to Sednaya Convent on the occasion of Christmas Day, in Sednaya north of Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Associated Press
A man dressed as Santa working for a charity distributes gifts to children on Christmas morning to residents in the Joe Slovo squatter settlement near Johannesburg, Sunday Dec. 25, 2016. The gifts are donated by the "Children of Fire" charity which primarily aims to assists burn victims from across Africa.
Associated Press
Primate of the Hungarian Catholic Church, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, Cardinal Peter Erdo, center, celebrates the Christmas Day mass in Esztergom Basilica in the City of Esztergom, 51 kms northwest of Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Associated Press
A worker plows the grass in front of decorations on Christmas Day in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. There are a lack of Christmas decorations in Cairo due to the devaluation of the Egyptian pound which affected inflation.
Associated Press
Swimmers of the Serpentine Swimming Club line up for the start of the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day at the Serpentine, in central London, Sunday Dec. 25, 2016.
Associated Press
Beachgoers Tara O'Sullivan and Tomek Juszczyk pose for selfie photos as they spend Christmas Day on Sydney's Bondi Beach, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Associated Press
A large crowd watch a light show projected onto the Cathedral-Basilical during the Christmas celebration at Cathedral square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Over 80 percent of Lithuanians are Christians who celebrate the festival of Christmas on Dec. 25.
Associated Press
Pakistani Christians woman attend the Christmas mass at a church in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Associated Press
A Pakistani decorates a tree in a Christian neighbourhood of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, to celebrate Christmas.
Associated Press