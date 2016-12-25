Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/25/2016 4:59 PM

Naval recruits find relaxation in Arlington Heights on Christmas Day

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Naval recruits enjoy Christmas

    Video: Naval recruits enjoy Christmas

  • Sailor Juan McKenzie of Brooklyn, N.Y. shakes hands with the Rev. Calvin Lindstrom at Christian Liberty Academy. More than 150 volunteers welcomed 30 sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station for a Christmas celebration.

      Sailor Juan McKenzie of Brooklyn, N.Y. shakes hands with the Rev. Calvin Lindstrom at Christian Liberty Academy. More than 150 volunteers welcomed 30 sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station for a Christmas celebration.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Volunteers line Ridge Avenue with flags as they welcome sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station for a Christmas celebration at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.

      Volunteers line Ridge Avenue with flags as they welcome sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station for a Christmas celebration at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station sing a rousing "Anchors Aweigh" during a Christmas celebration at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights. They had been asked for a Christmas carol but couldn't think of one, so they sang the Naval anthem instead.

      Sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station sing a rousing "Anchors Aweigh" during a Christmas celebration at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights. They had been asked for a Christmas carol but couldn't think of one, so they sang the Naval anthem instead.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
By Chacour Koop
ckoop@dailyherald.com

Young naval recruits in pressed tan uniforms, many of them just years removed from high school and spending their first holidays away from home, jabbered away on cellphones in the gym at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.

Christmas Day was the first break from six weeks of rigorous training for the future sailors from Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago, where every Navy service member attends boot camp.

"Usually I'm home for the holidays, so it's been kind of tough," said Alvaughn Moe, a 22-year-old from Brooklyn, New York.

The Northwest Bible Church hosted recruits for the fifth year in a row. About 30 sailors arrived in buses, accompanied by an honor escort that included police patrol units, fire trucks and the Warriors' Watch Riders.

Residents lined Ridge Avenue and welcomed the guests with flying flags.

The recruits didn't know where they would spend Christmas when they left the base, and some were surprised to know the escort was for them, said organizer Bob Stack.

Stack and his wife, Linda, started the event five years ago in honor of their son, who died in Afghanistan. James Stack was patrolling in the Helmand province with his Marine unit when he was shot on Nov. 10, 2010. He was 20.

"I look at these guys and I think, 'That looks just like my son,'" Bob Stack said.

Moe, whose father also served in the Navy, said Christmas was a welcome break from the grueling boot camp. He called his dad when volunteers gave him a cellphone to use.

"He was actually surprised," Moe said, explaining he'd only been able to call home a few times since arriving at Great Lakes in November.

Volunteer chefs Tim and Tiffany Almy prepared a dinner of carved beef, shrimp scampi farfalle, green beans, roasted potatoes, salad, rolls and desserts.

Ian Wahlgren, a 20-year-old from Lake Stevens, Washington, joined the Navy after spending a couple of years as a car mechanic. Normally, he'd be spending Christmas Day with his girlfriend, who he's only talked to for about half an hour since starting boot camp.

Wahlgren said spending the day away from the naval station helped his first Christmas away from home better.

"This helps a little bit. It's nice to just relax."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account