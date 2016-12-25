Naval recruits find relaxation in Arlington Heights on Christmas Day

Young naval recruits in pressed tan uniforms, many of them just years removed from high school and spending their first holidays away from home, jabbered away on cellphones in the gym at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.

Christmas Day was the first break from six weeks of rigorous training for the future sailors from Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago, where every Navy service member attends boot camp.

"Usually I'm home for the holidays, so it's been kind of tough," said Alvaughn Moe, a 22-year-old from Brooklyn, New York.

The Northwest Bible Church hosted recruits for the fifth year in a row. About 30 sailors arrived in buses, accompanied by an honor escort that included police patrol units, fire trucks and the Warriors' Watch Riders.

Residents lined Ridge Avenue and welcomed the guests with flying flags.

The recruits didn't know where they would spend Christmas when they left the base, and some were surprised to know the escort was for them, said organizer Bob Stack.

Stack and his wife, Linda, started the event five years ago in honor of their son, who died in Afghanistan. James Stack was patrolling in the Helmand province with his Marine unit when he was shot on Nov. 10, 2010. He was 20.

"I look at these guys and I think, 'That looks just like my son,'" Bob Stack said.

Moe, whose father also served in the Navy, said Christmas was a welcome break from the grueling boot camp. He called his dad when volunteers gave him a cellphone to use.

"He was actually surprised," Moe said, explaining he'd only been able to call home a few times since arriving at Great Lakes in November.

Volunteer chefs Tim and Tiffany Almy prepared a dinner of carved beef, shrimp scampi farfalle, green beans, roasted potatoes, salad, rolls and desserts.

Ian Wahlgren, a 20-year-old from Lake Stevens, Washington, joined the Navy after spending a couple of years as a car mechanic. Normally, he'd be spending Christmas Day with his girlfriend, who he's only talked to for about half an hour since starting boot camp.

Wahlgren said spending the day away from the naval station helped his first Christmas away from home better.

"This helps a little bit. It's nice to just relax."