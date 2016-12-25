Music drives Christmas Mass in Mundelein

Parishioners who celebrated Christmas at the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church near Mundelein were treated to music from a brass quintet.

The addition of a quintet to the Christmas service is an annual tradition at the church, music director Fred Vipond said. The musicians are from the Mundelein area and include one member of the church, Vipond said.

The quintet performed as people were gathering for Mass. It also accompanied Christmas carols sung during the service.

The Catholic church was overflowing for the morning Mass.