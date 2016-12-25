Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/25/2016 4:13 PM

Music drives Christmas Mass in Mundelein

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Charles Payette on the French horn, John Harshey on tuba and Mark Ponzo on trumpet perform with the brass quintet during Christmas Mass Sunday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church near Mundelein.

      Charles Payette on the French horn, John Harshey on tuba and Mark Ponzo on trumpet perform with the brass quintet during Christmas Mass Sunday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church near Mundelein.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • The Rev. Matthew Alexander leads Christmas Mass Sunday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church near Mundelein.

      The Rev. Matthew Alexander leads Christmas Mass Sunday at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church near Mundelein.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Lucy Piland, 6, and her grandfather, Jon Matousek of Mundelein, listen to the music inside St. Mary of the Annunciation Church near Mundelein.

      Lucy Piland, 6, and her grandfather, Jon Matousek of Mundelein, listen to the music inside St. Mary of the Annunciation Church near Mundelein.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Parishioners who celebrated Christmas at the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church near Mundelein were treated to music from a brass quintet.

The addition of a quintet to the Christmas service is an annual tradition at the church, music director Fred Vipond said. The musicians are from the Mundelein area and include one member of the church, Vipond said.

The quintet performed as people were gathering for Mass. It also accompanied Christmas carols sung during the service.

The Catholic church was overflowing for the morning Mass.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account