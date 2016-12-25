Images: George Michael, 1963-2016

Breaking News Bar
 
Pop singer George Michael died Sunday at age 53.

British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France.
Associated Press/Sept. 9, 2012
Associated Press/Aug. 30, 1988Singing great Aretha Franklin joins George Michael during his Faith World Tour in Auburn Hills, Mich.
British singer George Michael, right, arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London for his hearing on charge with driving under the influence of drugs after he smashed his car into a shop.
Associated Press/ Aug. 24, 2010
The pop duo Wham! performs in Beijing before a capacity audience. Singers George Michael, left, and Andrew Ridgeley, had youthful fans on their feet despite police warnings to sit down.
Associated Press/ April 7, 1985
Singer George Michael arrives at Brent magistrates court in London.
Associated Press/June 8, 2007
British singer George Michael performs his song "Amazing" during the television show "Wetten dass...?" ("Bet it...?") in the Swiss town of Basel.
Associated Press/March 27, 2004
Luciano Pavarotti, center, George Michael and Annie Lennox perform during the Pavarotti and Friends International benefit concert in Modena, Italy for Tibetan and Cambodian children.
Associated Press/ Tuesday, June 6, 2000
George Michael and Paul McCartney, right, perform during the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London.
Associated Press/July 2, 2005
British singer George Michael poses for the cameras at an event to announce his European Orchestral tour in London.
Associated Press/2011
George Michael presents the award for Album of the Year during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London.
Associated Press/Feb. 21, 2012
British singer George Michael opens the first of three sold-out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden with the controversial single "I Want Your Sex."
Associated Press/Aug. 16, 1988
Singer George Michael performs at the MEN Arena on the opening night of the British leg of his tour in Manchester, England.
Associated Press/Nov. 17, 2006
British singer George Michael performs in a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction in Paris, France.
Associated Press/Sept. 9, 2012
Associated Press/Sept. 6, 1989Pop singer George Michael displays his trophy after winning the 1989 Video "Vanguard Award" for his "Father Figure" video during the MTV Music Awards at the Universal Amitheatre in Universal City, Calf.
British singers George Michael, right, and Lisa Stansfield perform together at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Arena.
Associated Press/April 20, 1992
George Michael and Stevie Wonder perform "Living for the City" at the "4th annual VH1 Honors" in Universal City, Calif.
Associated Press/April 10, 1997
