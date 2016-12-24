Breaking News Bar
 
Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team after being hospitalized

  • FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, New York Jets coach Todd Bowles stands on the sideline during the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Bowles has been hospitalized with what the team says is an "undisclosed illness," and he did not travel for the game at New England on Saturday. In a statement posted Friday, Dec. 23, on the team's website, the Jets say Bowles is in stable condition, but it is uncertain if he will eventually join the team in time for the game.

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- New York Jets coach Todd Bowles has rejoined the team after being hospitalized Friday with what the team called an "undisclosed illness."

The Jets announced that Bowles has arrived at the team hotel Saturday morning. He will travel with the team to Gillette Stadium for its game against the New England Patriots.

It was uncertain if Bowles would direct the team from the sideline, as he usually does, or from the coaches' booth.

The 53-year-old Bowles fell ill early Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital.

Assistant head coach Mike Caldwell, who ran the Jets' walkthrough practice, had been told on the team's flight Friday that he would fill if Bowles could not serve as coach.

