Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/24/2016 11:12 AM

Lindenwood linebacker wins small-college defensive award

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

Conner Harris of Lindenwood, who made more tackles than any other college player, is the winner of this year's Cliff Harris Award.

The award is given annually to the top defender in small-college football. The Harrises are not related.

Harris ended his career with 633 tackles for the NCAA Division II school located in St. Charles, Missouri. As a senior, he had double-digit tackles in all but one game.

The award honors Cliff Harris, who went undrafted out of Ouachita Baptist and later played safety in five Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

To be eligible, a player must be in NCAA divisions II or III or the NAIA. The award is presented by the Little Rock Touchdown Club and the Wright, Lindsey, Jennings law firm.

___

For more information on the award: www.cliffharrisaward.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account