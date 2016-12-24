The Latest: Redskins TE Reed sidelined by shoulder injury

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles stands on the sideline during the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Bowles has been hospitalized with what the team says is an "undisclosed illness," and he did not travel for the game at New England on Saturday.

The Latest on week 16 of the NFL season on Saturday (all times local):

The Washington Redskins will be without tight end Jordan Reed and linebacker Su'a Cravens for their key matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Reed is out with a sprained left shoulder, and Cravens is inactive due to an upper arm injury. Reed is one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the league with 61 receptions for 646 yards and five touchdowns, and Cravens has 34 tackles and a sack this year.

The New York Jets say that Todd Bowles will coach from the sideline Saturday against the Patriots, a day after going to the hospital with a medical scare.

Bowles rejoined the team in New England on Saturday morning after not traveling on the team plane Friday.

The 53-year-old coach fell ill Friday afternoon and was taken to a hospital in New Jersey with what the team said was an "undisclosed illness."

Bowles is in his second season as coach of the Jets, who have struggled to a 4-10 record. Although it appears he will return next season, Bowles has faced increasing criticism in recent weeks, with some fans and commentators calling for his job.

This was the second health-related incident Bowles has had since joining the Jets. In February, he had a benign mass removed from his throat that was initially discovered during the season.

- Kyle Hightower reporting in Foxborough

