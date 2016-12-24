Barkley gives away 5 INTs in Bears loss

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Preston Smith (94) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley (12) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

After an impressive string of four starts, his first in the NFL, Bears quarterback Matt Barkley had a clunker in the 41-21 loss to Washington in Saturday's home finale.

The Bears, who plummeted to 3-12, probably won't be missed at Soldier Field. Washington improved to 8-5-1 and kept its playoff hopes alive.

Barkley's second of 5 interceptions gave Washington good field position and led to quarterback Kirk Cousins 1-yard run and a 31-14 lead with 3:05 left in the third quarter. Barkley was intercepted on each of the Bears' first four second-half possessions.

Barkley's fourth interception was returned 79 yards by Will Blackmon to the Bears' 9-yard line and set up Dustin Hopkins' 20-yard field goal that extended Washington's lead to 34-14 with 12:53 remaining.

By that time a good portion of the few who attended had already left, in search of a better way to spend the holiday.

Only 57,953 of 61,500 tickets were distributed and just 39,837 showed up, with 18,116 no-shows.

Way back in the first half, the game was still somewhat competitive. After Cousins bootlegged around the right end, easily outrunning Pernell McPhee to pad the lead to 24-7 with 1:41 left in the first half, the Bears quickly countered.

With 34 seconds left, Matt Barkley's perfectly placed pass caught Cam Meredith in stride at the back corner of the south end zone. The 21-yard hookup brought the Bears to within 24-14. Alshon Jeffery set up the score with a 37-yard pickup, as he outjumped Josh Norman on a jump ball along the east sideline.

After spotting Washington a 17-0 lead, the Bears got on the scoreboard with 6:20 left in the first half on Jeremy Langford's 1-yard touchdown run. The TD was set up by Barkley's 32-yard pass to well-covered Meredith through a tight window.

The visitors had extended their lead to 14-0 on a well-executed screen pass from Cousins to Chris Thompson that covered 17 yards. The score was set up by DeSean Jackson's 57-yard catch and run. Jackson snagged a short pass over the middle, gave Tracy Porter the slip and was finally run out of bounds at the Bears' 18-yard line.

Washington drew first blood, driving 65 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on Thompson's 7-yard TD run.

The Bears responded with an 81-yard drive but came away empty when Connor Barth's 22-yard FG attempt was blocked by Preston Smith.

