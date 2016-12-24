Breaking News Bar
 
Body of Italian victim of Berlin truck attack returns home

  Gerardo Di Agostino touches the coffin of his sister Italian victim Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, as her parents Gaetano Di Lorenzo, second from right hugs his wife Giovanna, right, upon their return from Berlin at Rome's military airport of Ciampino, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Di Lorenzo, 31, is among the 12 people who perished when a truck plowed through a Christmas market in Berlin last Monday. (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP)

    Gerardo Di Agostino touches the coffin of his sister Italian victim Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, as her parents Gaetano Di Lorenzo, second from right hugs his wife Giovanna, right, upon their return from Berlin at Rome's military airport of Ciampino, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Di Lorenzo, 31, is among the 12 people who perished when a truck plowed through a Christmas market in Berlin last Monday. (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP)
  Giovanna Di Agostino, flanked by her husband Gaetano, left, and her son Gerardo, places a rose on the coffin of her daughter Italian victim Fabrizia Di Lorenzo upon their return from Berlin at Rome's military airport of Ciampino, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Di Lorenzo, 31, is among the 12 people who perished when a truck plowed through a Christmas market in Berlin last Monday. (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP)

    Giovanna Di Agostino, flanked by her husband Gaetano, left, and her son Gerardo, places a rose on the coffin of her daughter Italian victim Fabrizia Di Lorenzo upon their return from Berlin at Rome's military airport of Ciampino, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Di Lorenzo, 31, is among the 12 people who perished when a truck plowed through a Christmas market in Berlin last Monday. (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP)
MILAN -- A casket containing the body of the Italian victim of the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin has arrived in Rome.

The body of Fabrizia di Lorenzo, 31, arrived at Rome's Ciampino airport at midday, five days after she was killed with 11 others when an attacker drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in the heart of Berlin. Italian President Sergio Mattarella was on hand for the arrival.

Di Lorenzo had been living in Berlin and went to the Christmas market to buy presents to celebrate the holiday with family in her hometown of Sulmona, in central Italy.

The Tunisian fugitive wanted in the deadly attack was killed in a shootout early Friday in a Milan suburb.

