updated: 12/24/2016 9:33 AM

Illinois State Fairgrounds Coliseum not safe for public use

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois State Fairgrounds Coliseum has deteriorated to the point the 115-year-old structure is no longer safe for public use.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2ibfH5F ) an engineering firm's analysis - obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request - shows corrosion on steel support columns puts them at risk of "multiple failures." The document also notes multiple roof leaks, loose or missing bolts and screws in support beams, peeling paint and mold.

The popular venue has been used for concerts, horse shows and other events. The Coliseum was shut down in October after workers found a loose ceiling beam.

The report estimates it would cost nearly $3.7 million to fix the issues.

The Department of Agriculture has a $180 million backlog of maintenance and updates for state fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

