12/24/2016

$1M dead zone contest: 5 finalists from AUS, Calif, Ill, NY

Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS -- Teams from Australia, New York and California are among five finalists in Tulane University's $1 million contest to find ways to fight "dead zones" where water holds too little oxygen to support life. There are hundreds of such areas worldwide, including one that forms each summer off Louisiana's coast.

The university says in a news release that two teams from Illinois will join the others in testing their ideas on a farm in north Louisiana.

The contest is aimed at finding ways to keep fertilizer in the ground. Scientists say that agricultural nitrogen and phosphorus carried down the Mississippi River are largely to blame for Louisiana's dead zone.

The university says the finalist teams are from Farmer City and Carmi, Illinois; Ithaca, New York; Berkeley, California; and Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

