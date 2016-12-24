Breaking News Bar
 
Searchers rescue family stranded in snow near Grand Canyon

Associated Press
JACOB LAKE, Ariz. -- Search crews have rescued a Pennsylvania family that got stranded in the snow on a forest road in northern Arizona while trying to reach the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, which is closed for winter.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says searchers early Saturday morning located the mother who had walked approximately 26 miles since Thursday afternoon in search of help.

Other searchers rescued the father and the couple's 10-year-old son Friday afternoon after they hiked to an area where they found cellphone service to call for help.

Authorities say Karen Klein was conscious and communicating when found but suffering from cold exposure, while Eric Klein and the couple's son also are being treated for cold exposure, including frostbite.

Their hometown wasn't immediately available.

