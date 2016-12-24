Southern Illinois University to sell more alcohol at games

hello

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials say fans of legal drinking age may be able to purchase alcohol at sporting events as soon as next fall.

Athletic director Tommy Bell tells The Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2i21Wqb ) there are still details to work out, such as if there will be a limit to where and how many drinks fans can buy. Bell estimates the plan could generate about $50,000 a year.

The university currently sells wine and beer to donors at the basketball arena and special events inside the club areas, as well as to the football stadium's suite owners.

Gov. Bruce Rauner approved a measure this summer allowing Illinois colleges and universities to sell alcohol at campus events, and the university's Board of Trustees approved the plan for its campuses Dec. 8.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com