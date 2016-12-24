Rockford house fire kills 3 children, injures 5 other people

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Authorities say three children are dead and five other people are injured following a pre-dawn house fire in Rockford.

Firefighters were called to a home on the city's west side around 3:40 a.m. Saturday. They found the house in flames and two boys, one girl and a dog dead inside.

Rockford Fire Division Chief Matt Knott tells the (Rockford) Register Star (http://bit.ly/2hcDcJV ) that two adults and three other children escaped with non-life-threatening injuries after smoke detectors awakened them.

Knott says the fire's cause remains under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.

