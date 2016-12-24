Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/24/2016 1:44 PM

Tunisians protest against the return of jihadis like Amri

  • People demonstrate outside the Tunisian parliament, in Tunis, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. About 200 people have protested in the Tunisian capital against the return of Tunisian jihadis who have fought abroad.The gathering was prompted by the deadly truck attack in a Berlin Christmas market by Tunisian Anis Amri, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and was killed Friday in a police shootout. Amri, 24, was slated to be deported home from Germany.

  • Women demonstrate outside the Tunisian parliament, in Tunis, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. About 200 people have protested in the Tunisian capital against the return of Tunisian jihadis who have fought abroad.The gathering was prompted by the deadly truck attack in a Berlin Christmas market by Tunisian Anis Amri, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and was killed Friday in a police shootout. Amri, 24, was slated to be deported home from Germany. Banner reads 'We are all concerned by terrorism.'

  • A man holds a poster reading 'What pardon are you talking about?' during a demonstration outside the Tunisian parliament, in Tunis, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. About 200 people have protested in the Tunisian capital against the return of Tunisian jihadis who have fought abroad.The gathering was prompted by the deadly truck attack in a Berlin Christmas market by Tunisian Anis Amri, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and was killed Friday in a police shootout. Amri, 24, was slated to be deported home from Germany.

  • Women demonstrate outside the Tunisian parliament, in Tunis, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. About 200 people have protested in the Tunisian capital against the return of Tunisian jihadis who have fought abroad.The gathering was prompted by the deadly truck attack in a Berlin Christmas market by Tunisian Anis Amri, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and was killed Friday in a police shootout. Amri, 24, was slated to be deported home from Germany. Banner reads 'Educate your children and protect your country.'

TUNIS, Tunisia -- About 200 people have protested in the Tunisian capital against the return of Tunisian jihadis who have fought abroad.

The gathering Saturday was prompted by the deadly truck attack in a Berlin Christmas market by Tunisian Anis Amri, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and was killed Friday in a police shootout. Amri, 24, was slated to be deported home from Germany.

Banners at the protest in front of Parliament in Tunis read "Close the doors to terrorism" and "No tolerance, no return." Protesters waved Tunisian flags and sang the national anthem.

Protester Faten Mejri said "for us, they are not Tunisians. They are awful people."

Tunisia says at least 800 Tunisian jihadis are under surveillance since returning home after fighting in Syria, Iraq and Libya.

