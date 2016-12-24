Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 12/24/2016 3:19 PM

Former U of Illinois chancellor taking Colorado biotech job

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

URBANA, Ill. -- Former University of Illinois Chancellor Phyllis Wise is leaving Illinois to lead a new biotechnology project in Colorado.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2hxZrLr) Wise plans to take a job in mid-February as CEO of the Colorado Longitudinal Study, a project of the nonprofit GoldLab Foundation.

Wise resigned as chancellor in 2015 over the use of private email to conduct public business.

She returned to teaching after her resignation and led an undergraduate course for the Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology last spring.

Stephen Sligar, head of the School of Molecular and Cellular Biology, which includes that department, says Wise told her superiors recently she would be leaving.

UofI's current chancellor, Robert Jones, took over this year for interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson, who had the job after Wise's resignation.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account