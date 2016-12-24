Former U of Illinois chancellor taking Colorado biotech job

URBANA, Ill. -- Former University of Illinois Chancellor Phyllis Wise is leaving Illinois to lead a new biotechnology project in Colorado.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2hxZrLr) Wise plans to take a job in mid-February as CEO of the Colorado Longitudinal Study, a project of the nonprofit GoldLab Foundation.

Wise resigned as chancellor in 2015 over the use of private email to conduct public business.

She returned to teaching after her resignation and led an undergraduate course for the Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology last spring.

Stephen Sligar, head of the School of Molecular and Cellular Biology, which includes that department, says Wise told her superiors recently she would be leaving.

UofI's current chancellor, Robert Jones, took over this year for interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson, who had the job after Wise's resignation.

