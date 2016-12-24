Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/24/2016 7:30 AM

Hanukkah, Christmas coincide this year

  • The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah -- the Festival of Lights -- begins at sundown Saturday, Dec. 24, a rare instance of its falling in sync with Christians' observance of Christmas Eve.

Daily Herald report

Jews and Christians will be celebrating "the holidays" exactly in sync this year as Hanukkah begins at sundown Saturday -- Christmas Eve -- with the eight-day Festival of Lights ending on New Year's Day.

Because the date of Hanukkah's first night is set by the Hebrew calendar, its position on the Gregorian calendar can fall anytime from Nov. 28 -- coinciding with Thanksgiving three years ago -- to Dec. 27.

As such, this year's Hanukkah is nearly as late as the Jewish holiday can occur.

Passage through the eight nights is marked by lighting a new, additional branch of the Hanukkah menorah each night. The Shamash, or attendant light, is a ninth light used to ignite the others that is typically on a higher or lower plane of the menorah than the other eight.

The tradition springs from the menorah's use in rededicating the Holy Temple in Jerusalem in ancient times. Today, Hanukkah highlights the message that light will triumph over darkness, and good over evil and oppression.

