$100 to bring joy to a helpful store worker

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Barbara Tweed of Mundelein.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"There's a really sweet man who's a hardworking stocker at the grocery store where I shop. He's 50 years old, has lost his teeth and recently suffered a heart attack.

"This very kind, gentle and friendly soul has no family ("can't afford one"). He is always helpful to the point of being one's own personal shopper.

"When I win the lottery, my first gift will be to give my toothless friend teeth to make his life more pleasant, as he has for me during my hectic shopping days. But for now I'm praying I can give him the Believe Project gift.

"My heart will burst with happiness to see his face light up when I give him the $100."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.