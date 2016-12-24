Streets, utilities top Schaumburg's planned improvements

Schaumburg officials are contemplating a proposed five-year capital improvement plan that would include $33.4 million in village spending for the 2017-18 fiscal year alone. Daily Herald file photo

Street repairs, water and sewer utilities and new tree plantings after the emerald ash borer infestation top the list of capital improvements Schaumburg leaders are planning for the year ahead.

But no new spending is currently planned for a performing arts center next to the Schaumburg Convention Center, at least until results of an already paid-for feasibility study are received and discussed this winter, Village Manager Brian Townsend said.

Schaumburg trustees will vote Jan. 10 on whether to adopt the proposed five-year capital improvement plan, which includes $33.4 million of village spending during the upcoming 2017-18 fiscal year.

The entire cost of the proposed projects is $46.8 million, with the difference to come from grants or other government agencies such as Cook County. Roadway and bikeway improvements make up about 77 percent of next year's capital improvement fund, with $8 million to go toward residential street repairs. In 2017, 18.6 miles of streets are expected to be fixed. This is the most of any of the past five years and represents a 33 percent increase from 2016's spending.

Schaumburg plans to spend $1.2 million for the design and construction of bike path improvements along Golf, Higgins, Martingale and Rodenburg roads. The village is also budgeting $175,000 toward the Cook County project to add signal modifications and a right turn lane at Schaumburg and Roselle roads, and $200,000 to the county's patching of Wise Road from Roselle to Irving Park roads.

With $7.2 million budgeted for 31 projects, the coming fiscal year has the biggest budget for water and sewer improvements in the village's history.

Among the factors that led to this was the recent deferral of some projects to compensate for Chicago's water rates, Townsend said. But with no increase experienced this year, improvements of the village's water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer systems is now more manageable, he added.

During the year ahead, another $676,000 will be spent on the recovery from the damage done to the village's parkway trees by the emerald ash borer. Though removal and treatment of ash trees is still ongoing, the major focus is now on reforestation.

About 1,200 trees of various other species will be planted each year until the reforestation process is expected to be completed during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Regular maintenance of village-owned buildings is also included in the capital improvement plan.

An idea that will be studied but not implemented during the year ahead is the construction of an addition to the newest fire station next to the police station on Schaumburg Road to accommodate office space for the fire department's administration.

Those administrators currently work in increasingly cramped quarters that opened in 1993 at the fire station on Roselle Road, Townsend said.