17 innovative District 128 projects win grants from foundation

hello

District 128 Foundation for Learning Trustee Anand Setty, center, talks to grant recipients Pete Dawson, left, and Mark Prosise about their innovative projects.​ Courtesy of District 128

Staffers from Libertyville High School and Vernon Hills High received grants for innovative projects from the District 128 Foundation for Learning, a nonprofit group that supports educational programs in the two schools. Courtesy of District 128

Seventeen innovative projects at Libertyville and Vernon Hills high schools have received grants totaling more than $22,000 from a local community foundation.

The grants will fund a buddy reading program that teams Libertyville High students with first-graders in a Lake County special education program, portable recording kits for student musicians, the purchase of sensory tools for students on the autism spectrum at Vernon Hills High and other projects.

The money comes from the District 128 Foundation for Learning, an independent nonprofit group that supports programs and activities at the two schools.

The foundation has awarded more than $169,000 to 113 projects since 2008.

The latest grants were announced this week. Ten went to teachers at Vernon Hills High, six went to Libertyville High staffers and one will be split by teachers at both schools.

Vernon Hills High science department supervisor and teacher Mark Prosise was among the winners. Thanks to his $1,800 grant, students will use a device called a microcentrifuge to extract and process DNA samples for gene testing, studying genetically modified foods and other projects.

"We are so grateful for the D128 Foundation for Learning, (which) makes these projects possible," Prosise said. "The mere existence of these funding opportunities motivates teachers to continually improve their practice."

Other winners include:

• Libertyville High music teacher Matthew Karnstedt, who received a $1,250 grant to purchase iPad recording kits so electronic music and guitar students can compose and record original compositions.

• Libertyville High science teachers Mike Bush and Sherri Rukes, whose students will use mobile devices to detect and learn about radioactivity.

• Vernon Hills High special services teacher Rebeca Garcia and special services aide Jane Wenzel, who got an $867 grant to purchase ball chairs, oil diffusers and other tools to help autistic students be more comfortable.

• Vernon Hills High librarian Monica Tolva, who got $1,850 to create a dedicated space in the media center for students to work on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics projects.

To learn more about the foundation and this year's grant recipients, visit d128foundation.org.