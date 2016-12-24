Images: Christmas Eve around the world

People around the world celebrated Christmas Eve worshipping, shopping, watching football, traveling and spending time outdoors.
Iraqis attend a Christmas Eve mass in the Assyrian Orthodox church of Mart Shmoni, in Bartella, Iraq, Saturday, December 24, 2016.
Cocoa Beach City commissioner Ed Martinez participates in the Surfing Santas event in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
People dressed as Santa jump from a helicopter during a surfing Santa event in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The Christmas event supports Grind for Life and the Surf Museum.
Thousands gather to watch hundreds of surfing Santas hit the waves during an event in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
People walk at the Dvortsovaya Palace square decorated for upcoming New Year and Christmas celebrations in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost, the Russian Santa Claus) rides a quad bike as he arrives for the festivities of incoming New Year and Christmas at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Priests lead a Christmas Eve mass in the Assyrian Orthodox church of Mart Shmoni, in Bartella, Iraq, Saturday, December 24, 2016. For the 300 Christians who braved rain and wind to attend the mass in their hometown, the ceremony provided them with as much holiday cheer as grim reminders of the war still raging on around their northern Iraqi town and the distant prospect of moving back home.
U.S. Army personnel light candles during a Christmas Eve service in the Assyrian Orthodox church of Mart Shmoni, in Bartella, Iraq, Saturday, December 24, 2016.
A boy skis along a street near Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
A Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus takes a picture on Christmas Eve in Manger Square, outside the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
A worker sits in Lambeau Field before Saturday's football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve.
A Chicago Bears fan dresses up for Christmas before Saturday's football game against the Washington Redskins on Christmas Eve in Chicago.
A Christian worshipper lights a candle at the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
A Christian worshipper kisses the ground near the silver star which marks the place where it is believed Jesus Christ was born, in the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Nick Wells makes his way to Lambeau Field before Saturday's football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve in Green Bay, Wis.
Laura Nickel kisses Rick Reigle outside Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings footall game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Way, left and Nick Pierre put up a Christmas tree as they tailgate before Saturday's football game in Green Bay, Wis.
From left, Sylvane, Marie Pascale and Benedicte dressed as mermaids for the Christmas bath in the Canal de L'ourq, in Pantin, north suburb of Paris, France, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Temperature of the water was 5 degrees Celcius (41 Fahrenheit).
Members of a group named 'The Christmas Frosted' go swimming during the Christmas bath in the Canal de L'ourq, in Pantin, north suburb of Paris, France, Christmas Eve.
Indians light candles and pray at the decorated Saint Joseph's Cathedral on the Christmas eve in Lucknow, India, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Though the Hindus and Muslims comprise majority of the population in India, Christmas is a national holiday celebrated with much fanfare.
Pakistani Christians decorate their neighborhood for Christmas in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
A man playing Santa Claus is surrounded by children dressed as Santa's elves at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Although Christmas is not traditionally celebrated in China, retailers take opportunity of the gift giving spirit of the festival to boost year end sales.
Flight passengers with luggage and ski bags arrive in a crowded Geneva Airport, in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Thousands of skiers and travelers are expected during this week at the airport to celebrate Christmas and New Year in ski resorts of Switzerland or in ski resorts of nearby France.
Nuns pray on Christmas Eve at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
A Palestinian Christian girl attends with her family, the prayers on Christmas Eve at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
