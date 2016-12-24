Car plows into Arlington Heights house

Arlington Heights police are investigating how a car smashed into a house Saturday morning.

Police Sgt. Stephanie Mack said the car, which she declined to describe, crashed into the home in the 300 block of South Ridge Avenue about 5 a.m. The driver fled the scene.

Mack said the home's occupants were not injured. She said police believe they know who was driving the car, which was towed from the house.

"We do have the car," she said. "It's in evidence right now. We're trying to figure out what happened."

Tire tracks in snow could be seen starting at a curb on northbound Ridge, going over a parkway and to the house, which is built mostly of brick on the ground level and siding on the second floor.

The car knocked out a porch pillar, then continued through some bricks and the living room window before stopping inside the home.

Village officials helped the homeowners find a restoration company that put wooden boards over the gaping hole.

The homeowners declined to comment.