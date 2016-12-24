Mount Prospect mayoral candidate won't be certified

The challenger to Mount Prospect Mayor Arlene Juracek's bid for re-election in 2017 will not be certified a candidate, Juracek confirmed Saturday.

Ivan Temesvari, a mathematics teacher at Oakton Community College, turned in 15 signatures on his nominating petitions, far short of the 318 required to be a candidate, the mayor said.

She added that he did not turn in a receipt indicating he had filed a Statement of Economic Interest, nor did he number his petition pages as required by the State Board of Elections. The period for turning in candidate materials ended on Dec. 19.

Temesvari did not immediately return calls Saturday afternoon.

Nor could anyone from the Mount Prospect clerk's office be reached on Christmas Eve. The clerk's office has the authority to decide if a candidate does not reach the minimum threshold required to be declared an official candidate, based on election law.

With Temesvari out of the race, Juracek will run for re-election uncontested unless someone files to run as a write-in candidate by the Feb. 2 deadline. She joined the village board in 2006 and was elected mayor in 2013.

Juracek said it "would have been great" to have a viable opponent for the April 4 election. But she's more concerned, she said, with the lack of interest in the village board.

Only two candidates filed to run for three seats on the village board. One of them, Michael Zadel, is running for a fifth term after first being elected in 2001. He has lived in Mount Prospect since 1950.

The other candidate is Bill Grossi, a tax attorney and Republican who ran for the 57th House seat in 2014, losing to Elaine Nekritz.

Leaving the board next year are trustees Steve Polit and John Matuszak. Polit has been on the board since 2008; Matuszak since 2009.

"There seems to be local election burnout," Juracek said of the electorate, wondering if the recent national elections have left people with a distaste for politics in general.

If no write-in candidates emerge for the village board, the board will appoint a new member after the April elections. That person will hold the seat until the next available local election, in April 2019.