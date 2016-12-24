Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 12/24/2016 6:16 PM

Mount Prospect mayoral candidate won't be certified

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Arlene Juracek

    Arlene Juracek

 
Renee Trappe
 
 

The challenger to Mount Prospect Mayor Arlene Juracek's bid for re-election in 2017 will not be certified a candidate, Juracek confirmed Saturday.

Ivan Temesvari, a mathematics teacher at Oakton Community College, turned in 15 signatures on his nominating petitions, far short of the 318 required to be a candidate, the mayor said.

She added that he did not turn in a receipt indicating he had filed a Statement of Economic Interest, nor did he number his petition pages as required by the State Board of Elections. The period for turning in candidate materials ended on Dec. 19.

Temesvari did not immediately return calls Saturday afternoon.

Nor could anyone from the Mount Prospect clerk's office be reached on Christmas Eve. The clerk's office has the authority to decide if a candidate does not reach the minimum threshold required to be declared an official candidate, based on election law.

With Temesvari out of the race, Juracek will run for re-election uncontested unless someone files to run as a write-in candidate by the Feb. 2 deadline. She joined the village board in 2006 and was elected mayor in 2013.

Juracek said it "would have been great" to have a viable opponent for the April 4 election. But she's more concerned, she said, with the lack of interest in the village board.

Only two candidates filed to run for three seats on the village board. One of them, Michael Zadel, is running for a fifth term after first being elected in 2001. He has lived in Mount Prospect since 1950.

The other candidate is Bill Grossi, a tax attorney and Republican who ran for the 57th House seat in 2014, losing to Elaine Nekritz.

Leaving the board next year are trustees Steve Polit and John Matuszak. Polit has been on the board since 2008; Matuszak since 2009.

"There seems to be local election burnout," Juracek said of the electorate, wondering if the recent national elections have left people with a distaste for politics in general.

If no write-in candidates emerge for the village board, the board will appoint a new member after the April elections. That person will hold the seat until the next available local election, in April 2019.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account