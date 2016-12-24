Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 12/24/2016 7:26 AM

Bored in an Uber? Share Your ETA Via Snapchat

Just in time for your holiday get-togethers, Uber is making it easier to get to your friends--and enjoy the journey there.

You can now sync your contacts with the Uber app, and type a friend's name in the "Where to?" box. Your friend will then receive a request from Uber to provide their current location. Once your friend accepts, their location will be used as your destination. When you're en route, Uber will share your ETA with that person.

"Where are you? Where's that again? These are common questions we ask friends and family when meeting up," Uber's Andrew Chen and Miraj Rahematpura wrote in a blog post. "If you're catching up with friends when out of town, meeting your sister at the mall, or joining coworkers for drinks, now you can skip the back and forth. Just Uber directly to them.

"Skip the back and forth, forget the address, and get straight to whom you're meeting up with," Chen and Rahematpura wrote.

Meanwhile, with a new Snapchat integration, you can unlock custom Uber filters during your ride. "Whether you want to let friends know when you'll arrive with our ETA filters, show how you roll with our ride filters or select a mystery filter for an added surprise, you now have a fun and social way to share you're in an Uber," Chen and Rahematpura wrote.

If you're already a Snapchat user and you're Ubering somewhere, you'll see a note inside the Uber app letting you know about the new filters. From there, just select the type of filter you want to unlock, take a selfie, and swipe right.

Both of these features are rolling out to riders starting today.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.

