updated: 12/24/2016 4:25 PM

Mount Prospect acquires law office as part of downtown redevelopment plan

  • Mount Prospect trustees voted last week to buy this property at 32 W. Busse Ave. Attorney Norm Kurtz said he will his office move to another location in 2017.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 

Mount Prospect trustees have agreed to buy the property at 32 W. Busse Ave., part of a relatively new approach to redeveloping the area of downtown known as the "Busse triangle."

For many years, the triangle has been the focus of a grand vision for the downtown which mostly has not materialized.

Now, the village, which owns other property in the triangle, is getting ready to begin a more phased approach with small parcels.

The property at 32 W. Busse belongs to attorney Norm Kurtz, who said he is moving to another location. The village said the property is being bought at the appraised value of $285,000.

Village officials say the acquisition is necessary to assemble the land needed to redevelop the first phase of the Busse triangle area.

"We have been working for the last couple of months to see whether or not a phased approach to the redevelopment of the triangle ... is doable in a way that would be considerate of the properties not currently owned or controlled by the village," said Village Manager Michael Cassady.

Cassady said the village has been assisted by a design team, which has submitted plans suggesting that the first building in the phased development could be started by next year.

He said the they are looking at property with the idea of putting in high-end apartments.

"We think it would fit in well in that area," Cassady said.

"This is going to be the first step in a great process of redeveloping that area," said Trustee Colleen Saccotelli.

Trustee Paul Hoefert, however, said the village does not have a developer yet, and that a developer could have a different vision for the triangle.

Mayor Arlene Juracek was noncommittal, and said Mount Prospect is looking to the market to bring the board competing proposals.

"That's the best thing for the village, to see what the market will bring to us," she said.

Kurtz said the village first approached him several years ago when it was considering a different plan. He said he has always told them he is willing to cooperate with redevelopment efforts.

The village will lease the office back to Kurtz at no cost through June, to help him transition to the new location. The village will cover the property taxes and Kurtz will pay utility costs.

