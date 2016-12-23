Breaking News Bar
 
Singapore teen critic held in US while appealing for asylum

Associated Press
SINGAPORE -- A Singaporean teen whose video and blog posts mocking his government and its late founder landed him in jail twice has been detained in the U.S. where he is seeking asylum.

Human Rights Watch called on the U.S. to recognize Amos Yee's asylum claim, saying he has been consistently harassed by the Singapore government for publicly expressing his views on politics and religion and severely criticizing the city-state's leaders, including late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Yee was imprisoned for six weeks in September on charges of hurting religious feelings of Christians and Muslims, following a four-week sentence he served last July.

His U.S. lawyer Sandra Grossman told the South China Morning Post that Yee was likely detained in Chicago because he entered the country on a tourist visa.

