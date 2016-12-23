Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Spectators enjoy a beautiful evening at the Morton Arboretum after the fresh fallen snow mixed with the dancing light displays on Saturday, December 10 to create a magical show.
Teri Archam of Arlington Heights
Four swans swim on a beautiful morning with fog and fall colors providing a beautiful backdrop during their migration on October 25, 2015 in Grayslake.
Kelley Dorner of Grayslake
A sparrow huddles on a branch in the snow on December 13 at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe.
Bob Lin of Buffalo Grove
A winter moonrise peaks through some trees over Palatine on December 12.
Bill Murray of Palatine
Lilacia Park in Lombard is completely decked out in lights for the holiday season.
Dave Hoffrage of Lombard
This was my first view out the window early on Monday morning, Dec. 12 in Glen Ellyn. The overnight snow and ice mixture had slumped off the pergola rafters to form natural white strands of garland. Thanks for your time.
Tom Colgan of Glen Ellyn
This is a picture of Christmas decorations was made using no flash and moving the camera before the shutter snapped shut.
Dave Hoffrage of Lombard
A young woman and her daughter look out the window of a horse-drawn carriage in the historic District of Columbia, Calif. in December 2015.
Michael Stone of Round Lake Beach
Pepper Anne rests in the yard of her Mundelein home after frolicking in December's first big snowfall.
Robert Andras of Mundelein,
Intricate frost crystals grew on our bedroom window as the temperature plummeted this past Sunday, December 18th. I am always amazed by the unique patterns formed by each of the tiny ice formations. My macro lens let me get up close to appreciate the fine details.
Mike Weimer of St. Charles
While our family was visiting the Swedish community of Bishop Hill, IL we came upon a historical building. The "grown-ups" were looking at some historical artifacts as our little grandson, John III, was toddling around the room. When John's footsteps became silent, we all turned around. We thought we were the only ones in the room but Santa had magically appeared!
Marilee Bielski of Sugar Grove
I took this picture with my GoPro while parasailing in Captiva Island, FL. The views from this height were incredible! Missing the warm weather so much right now.
Jennifer Jordan of St. Charles