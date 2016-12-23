Dawn Patrol: Elgin comes to families' aid after fire destroys home

A Round Lake Park man is safe but out of a house after frozen pipes and a boiler malfunction contributed to a fire at his home Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the boiler in the house on the 400 block of North Fairlawn Drive ignited the floor and started the fire. No one was injured. Full story.

Daniel Dion, 20, of Des Plaines, was sentenced to 2 years for attempted murder after stabbing a woman outside of a movie theater in Deer Park.

Daniel Dion, 20, was sentenced to 27 years in prison Thursday for the attempted murder of his co-worker, whom he had previously dated. Dion stabbed Katie King, 26, 20 times in the head, chest, neck and back. "You tried. You planned a murder and an escape," Judge Daniel Shanes told Dion, of Des Plaines. "What you did was cold, calculated, premeditated." King, of Vernon Hills, was released from the hospital after eight days and gave an emotional victim's statement, including a poem she wrote. Full story.

Illinois State Police are probing the cause of a multivehicle crash Thursday evening on I-94 near Gurnee that sent seven people to the hospital. Authorities said the crash took place before 8 p.m. near mile marker 7 in the southbound lanes of the tollway. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Full story.

Families with a total of nine children who were displaced by a fire early Tuesday are experiencing the giving spirit of the Elgin community, which has pitched in with clothes, shoes, money and a two-week hotel stay. Donors include a doctor, the Elgin Golden K Kiwanis Club, Delish Cakes and Congregation Kneseth Israel of Elgin. Full story.

- Marie Wilson | Staff Photographer Joseph C. Vallez, 56, is taking on a fourth park executive job as interim executive director of the Bensenville Park District. The Illinois Municipal Retirement fund has asked him to provide documents to prove the hours he's worked.

The Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund is asking newly hired Bensenville Park District interim Executive Director Joseph C. Vallez to provide documents proving he has worked enough hours at his three other park leadership posts to qualify for pension benefits. Vallez would need to work 1,000 hours a year for each of the North Berwyn, Marengo and Justice park districts to qualify. Full story.

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has made it clear he's not finished dealing after trading away Chris Sale and Adam Eaton has scored the team several fresh prospects. Now, the Sox are seeking trade partners to pay a high price for starting pitcher Jose Quintana. The Pirates, Astros and Yankees are the most likely options, Scot Gregor says. Full story.