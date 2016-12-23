$100 to help friend battling cancer

hello

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Louise Handel of West Chicago.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My friend, Donna, and I have both had breast cancer. We met because we sing in a chorus just for us (survivors or family members/friends of survivors) called Sing to Live.

"The difference between us is I have been cancer-free for 18 years and Donna has just today entered hospice after her third battle.

"Her husband and two beautiful children must handle this latest challenge while knowing the bills increase. Although $100 will make only a small difference, every amount contributed helps. Please award this holiday gift to this strong, loving family.

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.